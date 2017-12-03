ترامب يؤجل “قرار القدس المنتظر”
Israeli police check the scene (centre R) and surround a dead body where assailants fired shots toward Israeli forces on the Al Aqsa mosque compound in the Jerusalem's Old City on July 14, 2017.
Three assailants opened fire on Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City on July 14 before fleeing to a nearby highly sensitive holy site and being killed by security forces, police said. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images)
لم يتخذ الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بعد، قرارا بشأن الاعتراف رسميا بالقدس عاصمة لإسرائيل، حسبما قال مستشار البيت الأبيض جاريد كوشنر، الأحد.
وقال كوشنر في مؤتمر سنوي بواشنطن عن السياسات الأميركية بالشرق الأوسط “لا يزال يدرس الكثير من الحقائق المختلفة، وحينما يتخذ قراره سيكون هو من يبلغكم بهو ليس أنا”.
مرتبط