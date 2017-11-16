مقتل جنديين تركيين شمالي العراق
SIRNAK, TURKEY - OCTOBER 27: (TURKEY OUT) Turkish army commandos seach for roadside mines on patrol at the area near the Turkey-Iraq border on October 27, 2007 in the Uludere district of Sirnak province, southeastern Turkey. Tens of thousands of Turkish troops continue to be deployed along the mountainous border region with Iraq, to avert the threat of a possible cross-border attack being launched by about 3,000 rebels of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) from northern Iraq. Public pressure on the Turkish government to stage cross-border attacks against Kurdish rebel camps in Iraq has increased since Kurdish rebels ambushed a military unit at the Turkey's border with Iraq early Sunday October 21, killing 12 Turkish soldiers. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
أعلن الجيش التركي، الخميس، أن مسلحي حزب العمال الكردستاني قتلوا اثنين من جنوده وأصابوا آخر في منطقة أفاشين باسيان بشمال العراق.
وفي السياق، ذكرت وكالة دوغان للأنباء أن 4 مسلحين قتلوا في إقليم تونغلي في جنوب شرق تركيا.
وانهار اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الدولة التركية وحزب العمال الكردستاني في يوليو 2015، وشهد جنوب شرق تركيا بعد ذلك بعضا من أسوأ أعمال العنف منذ بدأ الحزب تمرده في 1984.
وقتل أكثر من 40 ألف شخص معظمهم أكراد في الصراع، وتصنف تركيا الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي حزب العمال الكردستاني منظمة إرهابية.
مرتبط