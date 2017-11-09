اعتقلوه ووجدوا ثعبانا داخل سرواله
اعتقلت الشرطة في ألمانيا رجلا بتهمة السكر، إلا أنها تفاجأت بعد إخضاعه للتفتيش، حيث عثرت على ثعبان داخل سرواله.
ووفق ما ذكرته صحيفة “الغارديان” البريطانية، الأربعاء، فإن الشرطة في مدينة دارمشتات (غربي البلاد) احتجزت شابا، مساء الثلاثاء، بعدما أزعج السكان بصوته المرتفع حيث كان مخمورا.
وقالت الشرطة إنه أثناء تفتيش الرجل “لاحظت انتفاخا كبيرا في سرواله”.
وأضافت “أنها وجدت في سروال الشاب البالغ من العمر 19 عاما ثعبانا يبلغ طوله 36 سنتمترا”.
واقتيد الموقوف إلى زنزانة تابعة للشرطة على أن تتم متابعته بتهمة انتهاك لوائح حماية الحيوانات، في حين جرى وضع الثعبان داخل صندوق.
