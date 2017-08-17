الذهب يرتفع بفعل هبوط الدولار

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA: Gold bars are displayed at Shinhan Bank in Seoul on 09 January 2004. Gold prices hit 544.60 dollars per ounce on January 09, 2006, the highest level since January 1981, owing to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and reports that China may increase its reserves of the metal. "Geopolitical tensions continue to provide reasons to be positive on gold, with deteriorating situations in both Iran and Iraq, while the possibility of Israels Prime Minister Ariel Sharon not returning to office causes concerns over the Middle East peace progress," said Barclays Capital analyst Yingxi Yu. AFP PHOTO/JUNG YEON-JE (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
ارتفع الذهب، الخميس، مع استمرار الأداء الضعيف للدولار بعد صدور محضر اجتماع يوليو لمجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأميركي)، والذي تضمن تلميحات إلى تأجيل المزيد من رفع الفائدة، في حين سجل البلاديوم مستوى مرتفعا جديدا في 16 عاما.
وبحلول الساعة 07:00 بتوقيت غرينتش ارتفع السعر الفوري للذهب 0.4 بالمئة إلى 1287.90 دولار للأوقية (الأونصة) بعد أن صعد نحو واحد بالمئة في اليوم السابق.
وارتفعت عقود الذهب الأميركية الآجلة تسليم ديسمبر 0.8 بالمئة إلى 1293.70 دولار للأوقية.
وقال دومينيك شنايدر من “يو.بي.إس” لإدارة الثروات في هونغ كونغ إنها “قصة الدولار إلى جانب قلق السوق من التطورات الجيوسياسية”.