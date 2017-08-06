الجيش السوري يستعيد آخر معاقل داعش في حمص

Syrian pro-government soldiers patrol the Uwaija neighborhood as they advance in Aleppo's rebel-held areas, on October 8, 2016.
Damascus has made significant advances in its renewed two-week-old offensive in Aleppo, seizing territory to the north and pushing back the front line in the city centre which had remained largely static since the rebels captured eastern districts in 2012. According to the Britain-based monitoring group, which relies on a network of sources on the ground, government forces were making further advances ahead of the Security Council session.
استعادت قوات الحكومة السورية وحلفاؤها مدينة السخنة التي كانت آخر مدينة كبيرة يسيطر عليها تنظيم داعش في محافظة حمص.
يأتي ذلك في الوقت الذي يتقدم فيه الجيش السوري صوب معاقل المتشددين في شرق البلاد، بحسب المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان.
وتقع مدينة السخنة شمال شرقي مدينة تدمر التاريخية الخاضعة لسيطرة الحكومة كما تبعد نحو 50 كيلومترا من حدود محافظة دير الزور التي تقع بالكامل تقريبا تحت سيطرة داعش.
كانت الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء قد ذكرت السبت أن الجيش طوق مدينة السخنة من ثلاثة اتجاهات.