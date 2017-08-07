TAMPAKSIRING, BALI - MAY 27: A man holds up roasted Kopi Luwak coffee seeds inside a 'Kopi Luwak' or Civet coffee farm and cafe on May 27, 2013 in Tampaksiring, Bali, Indonesia. World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA) commissioned research showing the true cost of the world's most expensive coffee, thousands of civets are being poached from the wild, kept in inhumane, conditions, and farmed to meet the growing global demand for civet coffee. The BBC are broadcasting a documentary on the Civets as part of their "Our World" series this evening at 2300. (Photo by Nicky Loh/Getty Images for WSPA)
إندونيسيا.. القهوة وزيت النخيل مقابل طائرات سوخوي
أعلنت إندونيسيا، أنها ستقوم بمقايضة القهوة وزيت النخيل وبضائع أخرى، مقابل 11 طائرة مقاتلة من طراز سوخوي روسية الصنع.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة التجارة الإندونيسية، مارولوب نينغولان، أنه تم توقيع مذكرة تفاهم على المقايضة يوم 4 أغسطس في موسكو، بين شركة روستيك الروسية وشركة بيروساهان بيرداغانغان الإندونيسية، وكلاهما مملوكتين للدولة.
وقال وزير التجارة الإندونيسي إنغارتياستو لوكيتا: “تتم هذه المقايضة بإشراف الحكومتين، ويتوقع أن تطبق قريبا”، حسب ما ذكرت وكالة أسوشييتد برس.